Roll up your sleeve for protection

Cowra residents have been asked to roll up their sleeves and dig out the mosquito repellant.
The call comes after NSW Health classified the area at risk of Japanese encephalitis transmission and expanded vaccine availability across the region.
Cowra, Cabonne, Mid-Western and Orange Local Government Areas were the latest to be added to 55 regional areas of 'high concern' for the transmission of Japanese encephalitis (JE), a rare disease which can cause brain swelling, seizures and loss of cognitive function.
"Even though we're anticipating a dry and hot summer ... until we better understand the ecological and climate factors of JE transmission, it [is] important to expand eligibility of the vaccine," Priscilla Stanley, Western NSW Local Health District Public Health Director, said.
"I would encourage those people living or working in the Cabonne, Cowra, Mid-Western and Orange LGAs who are at greater risk of mosquito bites to consider vaccination."
Previous surveys conducted by NSW Health in Balranald, Corowa, Dubbo, Griffith and Temora revealed 1 in 11 participants had evidence of a previous JE infection, with every town returning positive tests for the virus. The virus cannot spread between people, and cannot be transmitted by eating or touching animals and animal products, but is spread by mosquitoes.
Infectious diseases physician and lecturer at Monash University, Dr Sarah McGuinness, said residents should take the risk of disease seriously.
"Although the chances of getting infected are low, vaccines are safe and effective and can give several years of protection," she said. "Japanese encephalitis is spread by mosquitoes and is more common in rural areas where pigs, waterbirds, mosquitoes and humans are close."
Any person who lives in one of the areas of high concern and spends more than four hours outdoors, or lives with limited mosquito protections - including caravans and homes with no fly screens - is experiencing homelessness or is assisting in flood recovery has been encouraged to book in a vaccination, which can provide up to five years of protection against infection.
The vaccine is free, but pharmacists and medical providers can charge a consultation or administration fee, which Ms McGuinness says can be a "barrier to vaccine uptake."
Out of pocket cost for a JE vaccine is about $250-300, compared to $15 for a vaccine administration fee at the Cowra Optimal Pharmacy Plus Health Hub, or around $55 for a doctor's consultation.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, encouraged health providers to consider accessibility for those eligible to access a vaccine.
"While providers are of course entitled to set their own consultation or administration fees, I encourage those providers to consider patient accessibility, and ensure their fees are reasonable and in line with the fees that are charged for similar vaccines and services," she said.
"Providing fee-free access to those impacted by flood is worthy of consideration, and I'm happy to raise the issue with the Health Minister and the Minister for Emergency Services on behalf of the local community."
"I urge everyone in the community regardless of their risk level to take steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites this summer. That includes using repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, covering windows and doors with insect screens, and cleaning up any containers that may hold water where mosquitoes might breed," Ms Cooke said.
In 2022, a piggery in Canowindra experienced an JE outbreak, followed by a similar outbreak in Forbes, after heavy rains caused flooding and an uptick in mosquitoes across the region. With mosquito season running from November to April, Ms Stanley said JE is one of many mosquito-borne viruses to be aware of this summer.
"It's important to be mindful that mosquitoes in NSW can carry a range of viruses, including Murray Valley Encephalitis virus, Kunjin virus, Ross River virus, Barmah Forest virus, as well as JE virus. Vaccine is only available for JE, so avoiding mosquito bites is the most important way of preventing these infections," she said.
