Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Roll up your sleeve for protection

By Eliza Spencer
December 14 2023 - 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra residents have been asked to roll up their sleeves and dig out the mosquito repellant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.