Cook brothers sign with the Poole Pirates

The Poole Pirates riders for the 2024 SGB Championship have been announced with Cowra's Ben and Zach Cook confirmed to return to the UK speedway club.
Ben will take on the role as the captain of the club, while Zach marks his third successive season with the team.
"Ben will assume the responsibility of club captain, making him the ninth Australian to hold that position with the Pirates," Promoter Dan Ford, speaking to Poole Pirates media team, said.
"Ben is Poole through and through, you can see that in his involvement with the other riders in the pits each week and he is very popular among the supporters.
Reflecting on the team's prospects for the upcoming season, Ford remarked, "I am guessing this won't come as much of a surprise to our fans as Zach has made a big impact on the club since we signed him fully in 2022.
"His [Zach] inclusion in the side certainly gives us possibly one of the strongest top fours in the division".
"His [Zach] performances in, what is described as, the 'engine room' of the side have been immense.
"I really believe he [Zach] can improve beyond that and push for a heat leader berth."
Zach Cook took to his social media account to say, "there's nowhere else I'd rather be".
"Here's to a successful season," he said.
Ben Cook, currently preparing for the 2024 Australian Championship, expressed his enthusiasm about resigning, saying, "I've been there for three years, with next year being my fourth, it's a cool thing to be the leader and captain".
"It been a dream of mine to be captain one day, and to get the opportunity was a great feeling," Ben said.
"I'm keen to get it all started and to get back over there,"
"The main objective is to win all the trophies and the lead, but obviously there's more to it than that, I'll try and lead by example and help the boys out where I can,"
"It's a bit of a new role for me, but I'm sure it will all work out,"
"There's always new challenges riders get injured but you've just got to work as a team and work together to be there at the end of the season for playoff finals time and lift the trophy up, but there is a lot to go til then."
Both brothers, Ben and Zach, are set to bring their experience and skill back to the Poole Pirates lineup in 2024, aiming to bolster the team's performance and pursue their aspirations in the upcoming SGB championship.
"The club atmosphere and management are all good people and all want to help out where they can," Ben said.
"That's what its all about, trying to help out and do it all together," he said.
"Poole's always been a club that's renowned for having a lot of success, I don't see why we can't go back over there and continue it."
