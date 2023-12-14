"Don't target the Lachlan" the message with water buybacks

Lachlan Valley water holders disappointed buybacks are on the agenda are now taking a stand against purchases from our river system.
Federal Minister for Environment and Water Tania Plibersek has heralded the Restoring Our Rivers bill "one of the biggest things any government has done for the environment in a decade."
"I said from day one that I was determined to deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full, including the 450GL of water for the environment. That's what I've done," Ms Plibersek said in a statement to media.
Lachlan Valley farmer Ed Fagan, Mulyan Farms, described it as a disappointing - although not surprising - development.
Now it's vital the planned 450 billion litres of water licence buybacks don't come from the Lachlan Valley, he added.
"The Lachlan doesn't meet the Murrumbidgee, the Darling or the Murray and this 450 GL is for the health of lower Murray, from what I understand," he said.
"Not one drop of water in the Lachlan ends up down there so it'll be really interesting to see if they buy water out of the Lachlan because it's cheaper than the other valleys.
"If they start buying (water) out of the Lachlan we need to make sure they know it doesn't contribute."
Lachlan Valley Water Inc executive officer Glenn Daley said it was pointless targeting Lachlan River users for any buybacks for environmental outcomes in other parts of the Basin.
"We're an easy target as we have some of the cheapest water in the state, but to think you can somehow use Lachlan water in South Australia is ridiculous unless the Government plan on doing the water equivalent of Operation Dumbo-Drop," he said.
Daley raised concerns at the lack of detail from the Government on what environmental outcomes will be achieved, or any transparency on how adding more water will achieve them.
"Just adding more water now also will not fix the key degradation drivers, like cold water pollution, riverbank erosion, lack of fish passages, and invasive land and water species," he said.
"European carp make up nine out of 10 fish in the rivers, wrecking water quality and habitat.
"Unless they are controlled, the rivers will remain prone to algae outbreaks and mass fish deaths, and native fish struggle to thrive, no matter how much more water is bought back from farmers."
Earlier buybacks saw 2100 billion litres of water recovered from the river systems, Mr Daley said.
"And ABARES has documented how that water recovery has substantially increased costs for farmers growing our food and fibre - and how taking more out will make water too expensive too often for most farmers to stay in business," he said.
The changes will result in more imported foods - less home grown, Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said.
It's infrastructure, not buybacks, that are needed, he said in a statement to media.
"This is a profoundly sad day for Basin communities," Mr McCormack said.
"Buybacks destroy communities - it not only takes out water, but it also means less agricultural productivity which will drive up grocery prices for everyone.
"When the farmer sells up and leaves, the damage flows on to other sectors of the community such as pubs and clubs, hairdressers and clothes shops, schools and services - everyone will feel the brunt of this lazy policy."
Ed Fagan, NSW Farmer of the Year in 2015, has been farming in the valley more than 20 years, his family has been on the same property near Cowra since the 1880s.
They've been in horticulture since the 1940s, growing canning vegetables for Edgells for many years and today producing popcorn, maize, sweetcorn and beetroot as well as lucerne, wheat and canola.
He has seen changes in the valley but they're not all due to policy changes or buybacks - droughts and floods have taken their toll too.
"The millennium drought was so prolonged that a lot of people had to diversify away from irrigated agriculture, then the buybacks came in after that," Mr Fagan said.
The valley has really been quite resilient, with some significant developments from Moxeys at Gooloogong through to cotton in the lower Lachlan, despite a reduction in confidence.
Some 2100GL has already been recovered from the Basin system, Lachlan Valley Water said as they protest against further productive water being taken out of the system.
"In the Lachlan you've got to remember that we went into that last drought and the environment, which is the biggest single owner of water, didn't use all their water - they still had water in their accounts," Mr Fagan said.
"If you're going into a period like that and the environment didn't even use it then, why do we think they need more now?"
