Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

University scholarships on offer for local girl - apply now

By Sue Brown
December 15 2023 - 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Previous recipient of the HSC scholarship Mekisha Anderson.
Previous recipient of the HSC scholarship Mekisha Anderson.

Applications are now open for the Graduate Women Central West Branch's HSC Scholarships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.