University scholarships on offer for local girl - apply now

For female students who have attended Cowra High, St Raphael's or Canowindra High School and are intending to further their studies at a university, there are now two scholarships available each valued at $2500.
One Scholarship is funded by the Central West Branch and the other is funded by the Club Cowra 's Grants program.
These scholarships will be awarded to the two highly motivated, female students who best satisfy the criteria.
This will include her school and community involvement, her long-term goals, and challenges she might have had to overcome.
The ATAR is just one of the criteria.
The two Scholarships provide financial assistance to ease the burden of starting tertiary studies.
The Central West Branch HSC sub - committee is eager to receive your application.
Now is a good time, you don't need to wait till the closing date of January 25, 2024
We urge you to apply now and follow up with your university acceptance when available.
Interviews will take place at a time that suits you and the HSC sub-committee.
Submit your CV and required documents as directed by your School Careers Adviser or email your request to gwcwhsc@gmail.com
Sue Brown
HSC Cowra-Canowindra HSC Scholarships Coordinator
10 th December 2023.
