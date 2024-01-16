Next steps for sculpture park works

Cowra's Sculpture Park, located in the former arboretum below the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, is set to enter its next stage of development.
The park currently consists of six Macquarie University donated sculptures, one which is on long term loan (20 years) from the Sydney Opera House and four originally on display in the Japanese Garden.
There is currently a central pathway in the park but no paved access to each sculpture and no active promotion of the park or program for further acquisitions. Cowra Council hopes to rectify these issues by allocating more time and resources to taking the park it its next stage.
Part of this process will be placing a masterplan of the park on public display and lodging a submission for grant funding.
The arboretum the park is located in was established by the late John Moon OAM and was further developed by members of Cowra Rotary Club.
The area offers a connection to the Japanese Garden and the State Heritage listed POW site, as well as extensive established walking tracks and the many registered Aboriginal Heritage sites through this landscape.
This Master Plan including design, sets out Council's objectives to develop this facility, including its establishment, maintenance and marketing components. The plan has been developed from components in the Peace Precinct Master Plan.
