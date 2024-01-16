Application deadline for pool

Cowra is one step closer to securing funding for an $8.3 million upgrade to the town's aquatic centre.
In August last year Council submitted an application for $4.89 million in funding for the project to lessen the burden on ratepayers.
The funding is being sought under the Federal Government's Growing Regions program for the project with council using an external grant writing resource to get to the stage it is currently at.
Late last year Council recommended a further $40,000 be provided to assist completing the application which is due this week.
Seeking further funding Council, general manager Paul Devery told councillors "Council simply does not have the resources or expertise to complete the full application".
The application needed to be completed this week.
The next step of the application process, he told councillors "is a much more complex task".
The evidence to accompany the application includes but is not not limited to:
