Forecasted high temperatures at vets golf

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, 34 Cowra veteran golfers played their nine hole stableford competition commencing from the first tee.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A number of members who had booked to play withdrew from starting no doubt due to the forecast high temperatures, that were in fact not as severe as predicted, allowing the entrants to produce some impressive scores.
Congratulations go to Veteran Michael Milar who played an exceptional 9 holes to win the Veterans event with 26 Stableford points, which relates to beating an 18 hole handicap by 16.
He went on to win the Pro Comp 18 event with a safe margin.
There were nine prize winners who are listed in the order of their Stableford score for the 9 holes played, and the Veterans 18 Hole handicap they played off:
26 Michael Millar (23), 20 Peter Kirwan (1), 9 Mark Edwards (23), 18 Nicky Basson (2), 17 Lester Black (25), 17 Colin Neilson (14), 16 Terry Winwood-Smith (9), 16 Graeme Johnstone (27), 16 David Thomas (17).
These prize winners will have their Veteran 18 hole handicaps reduced by three, other entrants will have their handicap increased by one.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, which is run currently with the Veterans event, had 39 had entrants, with all playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Michael Millar continued his great golf display from the first nine holes when he won the Veterans event to be the clear winner over 18 Holes with 43 Stableford points to win the PRO COMP 18 hole event, three points ahead of Nicky Basson's good score of 40 points.
The prize winners were: 1st Michael Millar 43, 2nd Nicky Basson 40, 3rd Terry Winwood-Smith 37, 4th Joshua Weston 37.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Patrick Ryan 36, Jefferey Macpherson 36, Michael Curtale 36, Steven Johnstone 35, Craige Oliver 35, David Gouge 34, Ray Salisbury 34, Colin Ridding 34.
7th hole sponsored by NIcky Basson. Donny Sproh 320cm. 14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Peter Kirwan 720cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.