Suspended driver knew he shouldn't be on the road

A former Cowra man now living in the ACT was fined $700 and disqualified from driving in Cowra Local Court on November 29.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Twenty six year-old Sidney Simpson failed to appear to answer a charge of driving suspended.
Magistrate Rana Daher heard Simpson's matter in his absence.
According to police documents tabled in court Simpson was stopped for random testing on Redfern Street about 10.19pm on September 18 this year.
Police revealed Simpson told them he didn't have his licence on him but checks revealed his licence had been suspended from August 24, 2023.
Simpson, police said, then made full admissions to driving without a licence.
"Yeah, I haven't got one, it got suspended," he told police.
When police told Simpson they were aware he had been charged recently with a driving offence in Cowra he replied "I blew point six something, my NSW driving licence has been suspended".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.