Cowra answers the call to rally for mental wellness

Rallying for mental wellness and social connection is the aim of a new tennis program launched in Cowra last week.
Former tennis profession and Australian coach Louise Pleming was in Cowra last Thursday to launch the free program, Rally4Ever, alongside Cowra tennis coach Helen Garratt.
Pleming created Rally4Ever after seeing the impact friendship and tennis had on an individual she met at a homeless kitchen in Sydney.
Out of that chance meeting she developed Rally4Ever to help improve mental and physical well-being through tennis and social connection.
The Cowra program will run, possibly each Monday after January, 2024 and is free to anyone in the community.
There's no need to register, just turn up on the morning the program is held between 9am and 10am. Racquets are supplied.
You can also contact Helen on 0407 139 164 for more information.
Cowra's Rally4Ever launch was part of a Lachlan tour for Pleming who also visited Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Hillston and Parkes last week.
"We came to Cowra after Helen and her amazing coaches reached out to us saying they wanted to help the community," Pleming said.
While tennis maintains its popularity Australia wide Pleming said the program emphasises how the sport is also important for the social interaction it offers.
"We really need it for the social connection, it gives everything. Group therapy is great for mental well-being social connections," she said.
"Were trying to help people who normally don't get an opportunity to play tennis as well, breaking down barriers by allowing (tennis) to be free.
"We want people to feel like they are part of a community.
"We have people taking part in the program who haven't left their homes in years who come out and play now. It gives them something to look forward to.
"Group therapy like this has everything, learning something new, great for brain therapy and mindfulness," Pleming said.
In 2024, after the Australian Open, Garratt plans on making Rally4Ever a regular feature of the Cowra tennis program.
"I'm hoping to run it probably on a Monday morning, whichever day fits in with the tennis club schedule and make it a free weekly program for anyone who wants to come and have a hit," Garratt said.
"Come next February as the weather begins to cool down we'll run this on a weekly basis."
