Thirty-nine stock agents from across New South Wales converged on Sydney recently to refine their auctioneering abilities, with four agents from the Central West securing spots in top 10 of the 2024 ALPA NSW Young Auctioneers competition.
Among these finalists are Jack Harper, representing Allan Gray and Co from Cowra; alongside Darcy Howard of MCC Chudleigh Dobell, Forbes; Ryan Browne and Jack Whitty both from Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Company, Forbes.
"The team at Allan Gray & Co are extremely proud of our very own Jack Harper for being selected as a finalist in the 2024 ALPA New South Wales Young Auctioneers Competition," Allan Gray and Co posted on social media.
"We look forward to watching you compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on the 22nd of March 2024," they said.
Jack Harper, one of the finalists, shared his excitement and reflections on the competition.
"I was pretty proud of myself when I saw the results come out," Jack told the Cowra Guardian.
Jack has honed his trade each week selling sheep alongside his fellow agents through the Cowra saleyards.
"It was a little bit like a feather in the cap after all the work that we do each week in and out.
We do our best to sell the best we can, and now I have an opportunity to showcase that amongst my peers, so I am very proud about this.
"The selection was certainly very tough, there are plenty of very good auctioneers. I'd like to think I can hopefully give it a little bit of a shake.
"There are certainly ways I combat the nerves, I've learned to work with it rather than try and fight it," Jack said.
The Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) NSW auctioneers school hosted the two-day event at the William Inglis and Son complex at Warwick Farm recently.
The event offered a platform for both experienced agents and those early in their careers to refine their auctioneering abilities.
During the event, speech pathologists provided valuable insights tailored to auctioneering, focusing on voice projection, breathing techniques, and vocal care.
Auctioneering essentials, spanning pre-auction, at-auction, and post-auction strategies, were also deliberated upon.
At the Sydney Royal Show, participants are tasked with selling three steers and are assessed by a panel of three judges.
Jack continued, "once I started in the industry, I always wanted to have a bit of a go at auctioneering early on".
"I think it was probably six or eight months into the job when I got my first crack, and ever since then I haven't looked back.
"It's always a little bit nerve-wracking to get up there and sell, but there's certainly been plenty of people that have said the day you don't get nervous is the day you should give it up.
"It's nice to know that you've got a few people in your corner, particularly the people you work with and work for, as well as friends and family that I've got behind me.
"The experience itself, and getting to embrace everything that comes with it, is something I'm certainly looking forward to," he said.
The competition evaluates various aspects, including diction, values, voice, manner, and the establishment of a distinctive auctioneering style that captivates the audience.
"If I'm lucky enough to place on the day, it will be an added bonus, as long as I get up there and have a crack and enjoy it, I'll be pretty happy," he said.
The ultimate winner of the NSW competition receives the prestigious John Weekes Memorial trophy, a recognition of their exceptional performance and talent in the auctioneering domain.
