Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Being in known drug location prompts police to stop vehicle

December 15 2023 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.
File photo.

Amy Rochelle Platt, seen by police, getting into a vehicle near a known drug location was charged with possess prohibited drug.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.