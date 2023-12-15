Being in known drug location prompts police to stop vehicle

Amy Rochelle Platt, seen by police, getting into a vehicle near a known drug location was charged with possess prohibited drug.
When Platt failed to appear before magistrate Rana Daher her $400.
Platt, 39, of Jindalee Circuit was charged afer police stopped a vehicle she was travelling in on Monday, October 2 this year.
According to police documents Platt was sighted about 1.10am on William Street and the vehicle she was travelling in was stopped a short time later on Grenfell Road.
Platt was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle which was occupied by two others.
Holding professional knowledge of the accused and the others having a prior history of drug possession police said all three were told to exit the vehicle for a search.
The search, police said, uncovered a small bag containing a crystal substance which turned out to be 0.3 grams of Ice.
Platt made admissions to owning the drug.
