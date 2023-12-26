Groups benefit from markets

Four Gooloogong organisations have benefitted from funds raised through the Gooloogong Markets.
Market organisers, Lyn Dowd and Michelle Spicer presented the funds at a small ceremony in Gooloogong this week.
Ms Dowd said the presentation takes the total of donations made from the markets over the past five years to $12,225.
Representatives from the Gooloogong War Memorial Club rooms, Gooloogong Log Cabin Hall, Gooloogong Public School and Gooloogong Historical Society all received donations of $1000.
School principal Nick Doyle said the school would use its funding, along with monies provided by the schools P and C for five outdoor tables for the students.
Allocation of the funds for the Gooloogong Hall representative Ann Maree Watson said, would likely go towards landscaping while the historical society will consider using the funds for a disabled ramp.
The final markets for 2023 were held on Sunday, December 9 between 9am and 1pm with 45 stall holders attending.
Following the markets Michelle and Lynne thanked all the stall holders for making it another great year.
They also thanked Marisna Tedder and her helpers for making the Christmas markets lots of fun for all the kids with wonderful Christmas crafts and balloons.
The first markets for 2024 will be held on February 11.
