Jailed after seventh drive disqualified and sixth high range PCA

"It strikes right at the heart of the safety of the community," Magistrate Rana Daher told a 59 year old Cowra man charged with his seventh drive while disqualified and sixth drive with high range PCA.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Barry John Kennedy of Taragala Street, was sentenced to 16 months jail starting on November 29, eligible for release on March 28 2025, with a non parole period for eight months when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on November 29.
Kennedy's licence was disqualified for a further 12 months starting on his release date.
During his local court sitting, Kennedy's solicitor, Clive Hill described the incident that lead to his clients charges as a "first relapse," and asked Magistrate Daher to place his client on a community based order.
Kennedy's licence had been suspended until 2029 at the time of his latest offence.
"He doesn't make any excuse for his conduct," Mr Hill said.
"He does obviously have a physical urge to drink. I ask that he be put on a community based order to withdraw and detox.
"He has been sent to prison in the past which obviously hasn't helped," Mr Hill said.
According to police facts tendered to the court, on October 1, police witnessed a vehicle fail to give way to oncoming traffic.
When stopped Kennedy was at the wheel and unable to produce a licence.
When subjected to a breath test, he returned a positive result.
Kennedy was detained and taken to the Cowra Police station where they conducted secondary testing.
The secondary test returned a positive result and a reading of 0.244.
Sentencing Kennedy Ms Daher said even an Intensive Corrections Order was not an appropriate sentence.
"He does not consider his driving to be a risk to the community. People are entitled to feel safe on the road," Ms Daher said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.