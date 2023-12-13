Shoplifter fined more than $2000

Kyle Butcher was placed on an 18 month community correction order and fined $2400 when he appeared in the Local Court to answer multiple charges on November 29, 2023.
Butcher, 43, of Baronga Street was charged with enter inclosed land without lawful excuse, two sequences of shoplifting, two sequences of larceny and one of possess prohibited drug.
"I ask for a Community Corrections Order so he can get help with his drug addiction issues," Butcher's solicitor said to the court.
According to police documents, on October 14 about 1.15am police sighted Butcher standing in a football field and approached him.
When police spoke to him they say it appeared he was under the influence.
A searched of the accused uncovered a small resealable satchel containing a white crystal substance inside of a small silver tin, 0.4g of methamphetamine resulting in the charge of possess prohibited drug.
The charge of enter inclosed lands came about after Butcher entered a supermarket from which he was banned.
Unrelated to this charge, Butcher, according to police documents enter another supermarket about 7.10pm on September 24 and in the company of a co-accused secreted $65 worth of items into a backpack.
About 7.20pm police attended for unrelated matters and were tipped off by staff that two people were actively shoplifting.
Police said they patrolled the store and observed Butcher and the co-accused.
Both submitted to searches and police found unpaid items from two separate supermarkets with a combined value of $219.
According to the police documents, on October 1 about 5.50pm Butcher entered a supermarket and proceeded to collect eight items, six of which he concealed in his backpack.
He placed two items in a shopping basket.
Butcher made no attempt to pay for the six items concealed in his backpack but paid for the two in the basket.
About 7.28pm, police said, Butcher entered the supermarket again, taking multiple items, valued at $198, which he placed into a bag, taking the total value of items taken by him to $416.
Sentencing Butcher, Ms Daher said "you've been fine $1000 for shoplifting before and spent time in prison for similar offences".
