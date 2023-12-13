Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Shoplifter fined more than $2000

December 14 2023 - 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoplifter fined more than $2000
Shoplifter fined more than $2000

Kyle Butcher was placed on an 18 month community correction order and fined $2400 when he appeared in the Local Court to answer multiple charges on November 29, 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.