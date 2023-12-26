Cowra man charged after damaging pub door

"You need to take responsibility of your drinking," Magistrate Rana Daher told James Stone, 40, on November 29 at Cowra Local Court.
Stone, of Kendall Street, pleaded guilty to destroy or damage property and a failure to leave premises when required.
According to police facts tendered to the court, on September 30 Stone was seen engaged in a verbal argument with other patrons inside a licenced premise.
About 12.45, police said, staff asked Stone to leave, and he was eventually escorted out of the premises.
Stone, on the way out, the documents reveal, grabbed hold of the door and forcefully pushed it open, causing a pane to smash.
Police said staff then attempted to restrain Stone.
Soon after, police attended the location and found Stone lying on the sidewalk.
During police questioning, Stone became agitated and had to be physically restrained, the documents revealed.
Magistrate Daher fined Stone $750 for the offences and placed him on a Community Corrections Order for 12 months.
Stone was also ordered to compensate the owner of the licenced premises for the damage sustained.
