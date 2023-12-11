Victims abused after witnessing attack on dog

"It went from bad to worse when the police arrived," solicitor Clive Hill told Magistrate Rana Daher in defence of 27 year old Jess Butler.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Butler, of Darling Avenue, pleaded guilty to two sequences of stalk or intimidate when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on November 29.
According to police facts, about 11am September 19, Butler attended a residence where the victims were outside after witnessing someone, who was not Butler, at the residence kicking and stomping a dog.
After a short time, Butler approached the victims and began to yell and threaten them.
Police arrived shortly after the incident to speak with all parties in relation to the dog abuse incident, and while police were at the scene, Butler continued to verbally threaten the victims, even when he was arrested.
Magistrate Daher found Butler guilty and placed him on a supervised Conditional Release Order for 12 months, as well as ordering he complete a mental health assessment, and take part in a court ordered anger management course.
Butler was also fined $500
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.