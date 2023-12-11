Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Victims abused after witnessing attack on dog

December 12 2023 - 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victims abused after witnessing attack on dog
Victims abused after witnessing attack on dog

"It went from bad to worse when the police arrived," solicitor Clive Hill told Magistrate Rana Daher in defence of 27 year old Jess Butler.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.