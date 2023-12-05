Carnival a success with something for everyone

The Cowra Christmas Festival on Friday has been described as amazing, attracting the biggest crowd ever in its 10 year history.
Cowra Tourism Manager, Kurt Overzet, said there was a fantastic atmosphere as the Festival filled Kendal Street on Friday evening, with around 90 market stalls transforming the street into a market city, selling everything from local produce, handicrafts, clothing and more.
"The community responded, with a record crowd of around 5,000 people turning out to take advantage of a very special night of shopping leading into the Festive season. Local businesses really showed their support for the Festival too, opening for late night trading.
"There truly was something for everyone with free children's activities, Santa Claus popping by and live entertainment from Neil Gill, Clancy Pye and the Badloves.
"Feedback has been very positive and we're looking forward to next year's Festival being even better," Kurt said.
