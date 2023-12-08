Amy Edgar in Big Bash all star team

Cowra's Amy Edgar is a Women's Big Bash Cricket competition all star team member.
Edgar was recently named in the Women's Big Bash League Team of the Tournament after taking 20 wickets for the Perth Scorchers in this year's competition.
The 25-year-old off-spinner, who was originally selected by the Scorchers as a batter, took her 20 wickets for the Scorchers at an average of 14.35, while maintaining an economy rate of 6.42 across 14 games this season.
Recognised for her bowling efforts Edgar moved from NSW to Western Australia to join the Scorchers in 2018 a a specialist batter.
In her first three seasons with the Scorchers she bowled just one over but had shown her worth in the domestic one-day competition where she finished last season's competition with 15 wickets.
"She's been fantastic," Scorchers captain Sophie Devine told cricket.com.au
"She's been a bit of a quiet achiever for the last couple of years.
"She's been in the Perth and WA environment now for a couple of seasons and has just been going from strength to strength.
"To see how her get the success with the ball this year has been really pleasing.
"I think the WACA certainly suits her bowling style, being a little bit taller and extracting turn and bounce has been really valuable for us - and to be able to have an off-spinner who can bowl in all phases of the game is really valuable.
"When T20 first started, they thought it would mean the end of spinners but to see the likes of Eddie being able to take wickets, and to be able to keep the run rate under control as well, is certainly a nice tool to have in my cabinet," Devine said.
Selected alongside Edgar in the Team of the Tournament were the likes of Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry.
WBBL Edgar has now taken 24 wickets at an average of 15.96 and scored 221 runs at an average of 18.42 and a strike rate of 98.66.
