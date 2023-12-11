Remain vigilant against scammers in Christmas lead up

Scams Awareness Week has come to an end, but Cowra residents have been asked to remain vigilant coming into the holiday season.
Scams Awareness Week ran from November 27 through to December 1.
The NSW Fair Trading Commissioner, Natasha Mann, sounded the alarm on travelling con artists, who offer service including driveway cleaning, home repairs, painting and roof sealing.
"These scammers are deceptively convincing. They're far better actors than they are tradies," she said.
"It can be difficult to tell if they're legitimate but if the deal seems too good to be true it probably is. These scammers are active in NSW right now. They don't discriminate and will travel from our biggest cities to our smallest communities to find victims."
Police Inspector Adam Beard of Chifley Police District told the Cowra Guardian there have been no significant patterns of scams in the community, but there is still a need for vigilance.
"We are aware of isolated incidents," he said.
"If people are concerned and they can't find someone to help them verify, they can always consider the police. They can call or visit, and we can work with them through the process of verifying."
The New South Wales Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Jihad Dib, said the holiday season is a time to be aware of opportunistic scams.
"Whether it is a message from a family member asking for money or a delivery company sending a text about a parcel, not everyone you are dealing with is who they say they are. As people shop online ahead of Christmas, we want you to be wary of what could be opportunistic scams," he said.
Scams can appear on social media, text messages, phone calls and over email. ID Support NSW Director James Blakely said that education is essential when it comes to preventing scams, and staying protected.
"Avoid clicking directly on links, particularly from unsolicited texts and emails, and make sure to buy from trusted sellers whose information can be verified," he said. "We are encouraging everyone to stay vigilant this festive season and look out for suspicious emails, text messages or phone calls."
Commissioner Mann encouraged people to report any potential scams, whether in-person or online.
"Turn these conmen away, check their licence and business name and report anything suspicious to NSW Fair Trading," she said.
