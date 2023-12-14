Cowra wombat sightings rare

Residents of Cowra have been left surprised and intrigued as sightings of wombats emerged in the area in recent weeks, an uncommon occurrence in the Cowra district.
The Cowra Guardian spoke with Eliza Stott, a wildlife biologist and PhD researcher focusing on the sarcoptic mange in wombats at the University of Melbourne, who shed light on the various types of wombats and their typical habitats.
"There are three kinds of wombats: the northern hairy nose wombat, the southern hairy nose wombat, and the bare nose wombat, each found in different areas and occupying distinct habitats," Ms Stott said.
"I'd say Cowra is probably seeing the bare nose wombat, which are the most common.
"Bare nose wombats are large ground-dwelling, burrowing marsupials," Ms Stott said.
"They have unique dietary habits, primarily consuming grass but also feeding on tree roots and mosses.
"Their habitat range spans from the east coast of Australia, from Northern New South Wales down to Tasmania, encompassing forests, alpine mountains, heathlands, and even coastal regions."
Discussing the possible reasons behind the unusual sightings in Cowra, Ms Stott pointed out it could be a happy coincidence or be the impact of habitat destruction.
"Australia faces significant habitat destruction, leading to the highest level of mammal extinction in the world," she said.
"This destruction often pushes animals into areas outside their natural habitats, including more urban and agricultural areas."
Detailing the behaviour and habits of wombats, Ms Stott highlighted, "the home range of wombats varies, with some reports suggesting up to two square kilometres per wombat. They are mostly solitary animals".
"It's possible that the landscape in Cowra is evolving, becoming more suitable for bare nose wombats to inhabit," she said.
When contacted author of 'Diary of a Wombat' and ecologist, Jackie French, told us Cowra residents should "contact your local WIRES or Wildlife support group, they will have someone with local expertise".
