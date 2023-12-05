Flooded bunkers 'out of play' at veteran golf

The golf course for Veterans golf on November 30 remained in excellent condition, except that all bunkers were deemed as 'Out of Play', as many of the bunkers remained flooded.
The Veterans played their 9 Holes commencing at the 10th Tee.
David Thomas played great golf to be a clear winner with 23 stableford points, he went on and played the other 9 holes as competitor in the Pro Comp and achieved third place with 37 points.
There were 10 prize winners who are listed in the order of their stableford score for the 9 holes played, and the Veterans 18 hole handicap they played off:
23 David Thomas (20).
21 Brad Dunk (30).
18 Adrian Single (42).
17 Robert Vidulich (20).
17 Alan Luff (39).
17 Jefferey Macpherson (13).
17 Steven Johnstone (4).
17 Terry Winwood-Smith (12).
17 John Holmes (15).
17 John Van Huizen (21)*.
*On a count back from 2 other players with 17 points.
These prize winners will have their Veteran 18 Hole Handicaps reduced by 3, other entrants will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition had 47 starters, including visitors from other clubs, Golf Clubs for this event which is run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Congratulations go to Hoff Grambeau who was a visitor from Duntryleague Golf Club of Orange, who beat his handicap by seven.
The prize winners were:
1st Hoff Grambeau 43 (Points).
2nd Mick Thompson 38.
3rd David Thomas 37.
4th Ken Harcombe 37.
The following also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep; David Gouge, Cheryl McKeown, Mark Rush, Robert Morgan, David Doran, Travis Roweth, Brad Dunk, Tom Perfect, Tom Ferson, John Holmes
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Brad Dunk 126cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Mitch Shepherd 228cm.
