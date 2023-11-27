Eisteddfod help still needed

The Cowra Eisteddfod recently held their annual meeting and the committee to organise the 70th annual eisteddfod was elected.
President is Mary-Ann Wright with vice presidents Jan Munday and Jenny Friend.
Secretaries are Jenny Friend and Janet Ware with Cheryl McAllister in charge of correspondence and Richard Neate appointed treasurer.
The 2024 70th annual eisteddfod will be held in May / June 2024 with Speech and Drama held at Club Cowra from May 1 to 4 and Vocal /Instrumental and Dance held at the Civic Centre from May 16 to June 2.
General entries will close on March 4, with entries for School Sections extended until March 18.
Sub committees will be formed to assist in running of each discipline.
Anyone who is interested in a particular discipline is invited to join the sub-committee.
To express your interest in joining a sub-committee please email committee@cowraeisteddfod,com.au
Adjudicators have been engaged for all disciplines, and the Syllabus is being prepared for distribution, and entries will be opened soon.
The committee will hold a Christmas function at Club Cowra on Thursday, December 7 which will be the last event for the year.
All supporters are invited but bookings are essential.
Please contact the secretary at committee@cowraeisteddfod.com
The first eisteddfod was held in November 1953 and ran for three days.
The eisteddfod has been held every year since then ( except for COVID) and has grown to over three weeks with thousands of competitors who come from all over the state - and a few from interstate, making it the biggest event held in Cowra each year.
Your support is needed to continue this great legacy, so please come along and join the committee to prepare for the 70th annual eisteddfod to be held in May/June 2024.
