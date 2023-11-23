Gallery events this weekend

Gawk the Chalk and Movies on Lachlan are two events coming to Cowra this weekend.
Both are free and hosted by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery with funding obtained from the NSW Government through its Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
"Gawk the Chalk is an exciting opportunity for Cowra residents and visitors to experience first hand chalk art in 2D and 3D form." Art Gallery committee member, Sharon D'Elboux said.
"Zest Events International have been engaged and will send two international chalk artists to Cowra for three days to create the chalk art on the footpath around the cricket nets at Holman Oval.
"They have been given a brief to create works reflecting our beautiful Lachlan River, so the works will include fish (Yellowbelly), dragonflies, some ducks playing cricket and frogs amongst other things.
"The artists will arrive on Thursday and the general public are invited to come and join them on Friday and Saturday to view the installation, and on Saturday to even take part in some of the work, including the drawing of a mural.
"Thirty students from Cowra Public School will also be on site on Friday to help create part of the installation.
"The works will be sealed and weather permitting should last a few days or even longer.
"This is such a great opportunity for children to get involved - creating and learning with chalk - and for local artists to try their hand at this medium.
"There will be free chalk to use and I'm really excited to see what art can be created with chalk." Sharon said.
On Saturday evening the entertainment will continue when a free movie will be screened. The venue will again be near the cricket nets at Holman Oval.
Movies on Lachlan will start at 8pm with ET screening on an enormous screen.
The visual and audio equipment for this event is being supplied by Orange Open Air.
Sharon's advice is to, "Be sure to bring your own seating or a blanket to sit on the ground, if the weather is cool bring a blanket to keep you warm too."
In the event of wet weather, the movie screening will be moved to the Basketball COLA near the Cowra pool.
"It is great to be able to offer these opportunities."
