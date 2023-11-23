Bowlers win district event

The Cowra Eagles are very proud to have Ian Walker and John Bischof competing in the State Rookie Pairs Play offs in Raymond Terrace on December 1.
Cowra Eagles were represented by five teams in District Fours events last week.
Sharon Bohanna's team of Bev Bundy, Dawn Dye and Myrna Peterson came away with victory in the Senior division and will now represent the club at Regional Play offs in Dubbo on November 30.
They will be joined by the Senior Pairs combination of Joan Bailey and Judith Day on November 28. Good luck ladies and good bowling.
On the local greens the Men's Handicap Singles final will be played on Saturday, November 25 between Tom Peadon and Steve Treasure after Steve defeated Michael Baldwin in their semi final.
Ladies Graded Pairs games for Thursday, November 23.
A Grade J Bailey & D Dye v Jo Davies& L Burns.
B Grade E Brown & M Dart v S Muir & K Nelson.
A Castelli & B Bundy v Jen Davies & M Peterson.
There is two weeks of Business House Bowls to go for this season so get your teams ready for the next comp in February.
Ladies Christmas Party will be held on Tuesday, December 12. More details soon.
Pink Break up Day will be December 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.