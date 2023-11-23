Cowra Guardiansport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Bowlers win district event

November 23 2023 - 2:14pm
The Cowra Eagles are very proud to have Ian Walker and John Bischof competing in the State Rookie Pairs Play offs in Raymond Terrace on December 1.

