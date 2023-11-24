Boy struck on push bike

An 11 year-old boy has escaped serious injuries after a bike ride turned into a car accident on November 21.
The boy, was believed to be on his way to school when he collided with a vehicle on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said, "emergency services were called to Kendal Street, Cowra, following reports a bicycle and car had collided in a driveway.
"An 11 year-old boy was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Cowra Hospital in a stable condition," he said.
"Officers attached to Chifley Police District subjected the driver, a 24 year-old man, to a roadside breath test which returned a negative result."
Inquiries are said to be ongoing.
This accident followed a truck crash which happened in the earlier evening of Monday on the Lachlan Valley Way.
An accident on the intersection of the Mid Western Highway and Airport Road, near Cowra last week resulted in an elderly man being airlifted to hospital.
