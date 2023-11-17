Cowra Guardian
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

St Raphael's closing three of its Cowra parish churches

November 17 2023 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three Cowra district Catholic churches are closing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.