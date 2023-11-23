Cowra Guardian
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

From little things big things grow in community garden

By Eliza Spencer
November 23 2023 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra students have planted hundreds of fruit and vegetable seeds and seedlings across Erambie's new community garden which opened on Thursday, November 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.