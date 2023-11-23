From little things big things grow in community garden

Cowra students have planted hundreds of fruit and vegetable seeds and seedlings across Erambie's new community garden which opened on Thursday, November 1.
The garden will produce vegetables and herbs, with bush tucker including lemon myrtle, yam daisy and mountain pepper.
Cowra Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO, Betty Doolan, described the garden as one step towards growing more fresh fruit and vegetables for the community.
Fruit trees will also be planted close to the garden, offering another opportunity for green-thumbs.
"It's all about healthy living," Yalbillinga's Caroline Bamblett said. "This is only small scale ... the plan is to bring the preschool kids over to teach them from that young age so they learn about the plants."
Students will be able to visit the gardens, to maintain the grounds and learn more about horticulture. All produce grown from the garden will be handed back to community members in Erambie and across Cowra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.