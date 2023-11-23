Cowra Guardian
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

State inquiry digs up old allegations of cruelty at Cowra pound

By Eliza Spencer
November 24 2023 - 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cattle dog pup at the Cowra pound.
A cattle dog pup at the Cowra pound.

The Cowra pound has received an unfavourable mention in a New South Wales upper house inquiry held last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.