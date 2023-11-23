The Cowra pound has received an unfavourable mention in a New South Wales upper house inquiry held last week.
The pound, which has experienced two parvovirus outbreaks in the past two months, was described as "non-compliant" in a submission to the inquiry by Animal Liberation NSW.
Graphic images from 2015 provided in the group's submission showed what they described as inadequate shelter provided to cats and dogs.
"The cruelty is limitless," Animal Liberation's Regional Campaigns Manager, Lisa Ryan, told the inquiry. "Animals continue to fall through the cracks between welfare agencies."
Larissa Hackett, Cowra Council's Director of Environmental Services, told the Cowra Guardian the council "rejects the insinuation that the pound and its staff are non-compliant and work in a high kill rate situation," highlighting the new ranger team, and an approved upgrade to pound facilities.
Ms Hackett also said the images of "non-compliant" shelters are temporary enclosures, for residents to anonymously surrender animals.
"[The cages] do not reflect the actual enclosures utilised to accommodate companion animals. The surrendered animals are removed from these cages and transferred to larger sheltered cages with separated sleeping areas," she said.
Pounds in Young and Harden were also highlighted by the group, detailing allegations of cats kept in traps without litter trays and one instance where a dog was placed in a council trailer when the pound was full.
Michael Ryan, President of the Australian Institute of Local Government Rangers and a former Cowra ranger described managing animal welfare as a "very high risk activity" for staff, to the point where he feels it is unsafe to go grocery shopping with his wife.
"It's certainly high risk in terms of staff dealing with outcomes, with regard to investigations and prosecutions of some of these instances," he said.
"The registration of an animal is now way above the ordinary person's means," he told the inquiry. "We need to finance this ... make it easier for the poor buggers to get the animal out."
The increased cost of living and housing pressures were raised by Tamworth and Dubbo regional councils at the inquiry as a key reason behind the record high numbers of companion animals in council pounds.
"This year is the first time we've actually had to shut down our drop off kennels overnight, because we simply are at capacity," Dubbo regional council's environmental compliance manager, Helen Eyre said.
"We have to put a surrender waitlist in place which most people abide by. Others just open the front gate and let them roam and then we've got to bring them in anyway."
Eyre also told the inquiry that in Dubbo, animals were occasionally left in the unmanned Wellington animal shelter, which is "quite small and quite run-down". "We only use it if rangers have had to collect several dogs in one day and they can hold them there," Eyre said.
Director of liveable communities at Tamworth Regional Council, Gina Vereker, told the committee the solution is all about "responsible pet ownership."
"We should also be working towards education, compliance and regulatory fines - whatever actually stops animals coming into the pound in the first place," she said.
The inquiry will resume on December 15.
