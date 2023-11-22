Volunteers celebration
November 23
Cowra Meals on Wheels is holding a volunteers celebration lunch in recognition of their volunteers, at the Japanese Garden cafe from 5pm to 7pm. RSVP to 6342 4165 by November 17.
Meals on Wheels meeting
November 23
Cowra Meals on Wheels will hold its annual general meeting at its rooms at the Cowra Comunity Corner, 14 Vaux Street from 2pm. Tea/coffee and slice will be served prior to the meeting at 1.30pm. For further enquiries contact the centre on 6342 4165 or call in to 14 Vaux Street. RSVP by Monday, November 20.
Harley Davidson Celebration
November 25
More than 60 Harley Davidsons and their riders will make their way through Cowra on their way from Gundagai to Woodstock for lunch. After lunch they will return to Gundagai via Boorowa and Harden.
UpstART opening
November 25
Cowra Regional Art Gallery 2pm. Admission is free. Deputy mayor Paul Smith will open the exhibition which features more than 100 works of art by students in Years 9,10,11 and 12 from 10 schools throughout the district.
Cowra Jockey Club race meeting
November 25
Racing returns to the Cowra Racecourse for the first time since the November 2022 flooding.
Cowra Train Rides
November 25-26
Running the last weekend of each month, view the countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two R cars.
Free health clinic
November 27
Western NSW Local Health District is holding a free women's health clinic in the Health Hub at Optimal Pharmacy. Bookings can be made on 6342 2285.
Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers
December 3
Visiting Millthorpe markets leaving from the Cowra Visitor Centre at 8am. Contact team leader Terry on 0426 253 129.
Cancer Action Group lunch
December 7
Annual Christmas lunch at Club Cowra from 12 noon. You can book a ticket on 0417529 880.
Men's Probus
December 7
Combined Christmas lunch at Gooloogong Country Club along with a mystery trip. Cost $40.
Santa Fly In
December 20
Cowra Aero Club Santa Fly In. Leave a present at Elders Emms Mooney, 45 Kendal Street before 4pm on December 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.