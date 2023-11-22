upstArt opens Saturday

The work of young artists from 10 schools in the district will be featured at the Cowra Regional Gallery from Sunday, November 26 through to Sunday, December 10.
An exciting showcase of artworks, the exhibition has been put together by more than 100 year 9, 10, 11 and 12 students.
The students are from Blayney High School, Boorowa Central School, Canowindra High School, Cowra High School, Forbes High School, Hennessy Catholic College in Young, The Henry Lawson High School in Grenfell, James Sheahan Catholic High School, St Raphael's Catholic School Cowra and Young High School
This year's upstART award Judge is Heidi Windesien, artist, art educator and Operation Art Project Officer - The Arts Unit Student Support and Specialist Programs at the NSW Department of Education.
upstART23 comprises a diverse range of artworks, including experimental and creative approaches in painting, ceramics, mixed media, photography and sculpture.
"This is a 'must-see' exhibition of artworks by young artists, presented by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery in association with high schools in the Central West," Cowra Regional Gallery Director Brian Langer said.
A special opening and award presentation will take place at the Gallery on Saturday, November 25 from 2pm, admission is free.
Guest speaker, Cr Paul Smith, deputy mayor, Cowra Shire Council, will open the exhibition, which will include the presentation of the upstART23 award.
upstArt will be folllowed by the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023 exhibition which will run from December 16 through to February 4, 2024.
The National Photographic Portrait Prize is an annual event intending to promote the very best in contemporary photographic portraiture by both professional and aspiring Australian photographers.
The exhibition tour is supported by the National Collecting Institutions Touring and Outreach Program, an Australian Government program aiming to improve access to the national collections for all Australians.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.