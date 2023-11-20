Harleys to tour the district

Harley-Davidson Panhead - 75th Anniversary Event - Gundagai Woodstock
NSW 24-26th November 2023
2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the Harley-Davidson Panhead with production running from 1948 through to 1965.
In conjunction with the Harley City Collection, a fantastic weekend event is planned this month to celebrate this landmark with a ride from Gundagai to Woodstock.
Panheads across all years and incarnations are welcome including original paint classics, latest restorations or early choppers or bobbers.
The event will focus around the Gundagai NSW area with a meet up and registration on the Friday night, November 24 in town.
There will be a Saturday ride to Woodstock for lunch on Saturday, November 25.
An alternative route back to Gundagai is planned via Boorowa and Harden with a Saturday night awards dinner at Gundagai.
Plans are for an exciting weekend riding these trusty classics and catching up with old and new friends so start planning now.
Organisers are looking forward to seeing you on your Panhead.
First point of contact is Kendal Maroney by email at panheadanniversary@bigpond.com or phone 0410 649 199.
You can join their facebook Group - HARLEY-DAVIDSON PANHEAD 75TH ANNIVERSARY AUSTRALIA
- https://www.facebook.com/groups/657014672618021/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.