Woodbridge out

Woodbridge hosted the Dubbo Goannas in the final round of the Western Womens Rugby League Competition last Saturday at Grenfell's Lawson Oval. Conditions were very tough for the players with the mercury nudging 36 degrees but that didn't stop them putting on five entertaining games of footy.
The Under 12s off kicked the day and they picked up their first competition points of the year when they played out a thrilling 14 all draw with the Goannas.
This team has improved dramatically since the start of the season and Saturdays performance was the proof. Woodbridge were able to hold on and defeat the Goannas 18-14 in an Under 14s match where the momentum swung between the two teams a number of times during the game.
In the Under 16s clash Woodbridge came up against a strong Goannas outfit who were coming off six straight wins and they kept their record intact with a 52 nil victory.
The score-line doesn't indicate how entertaining the match was for the spectators. Woodbridge were able to hold their own for the first half and there was plenty of passion from the players resulting in a few of them cooling their heels in the sin bin.
The Under 18s game was crucial for both teams as the winner would progress to the semi-finals and for the loser their season would be over.
Woodbridge were able to take out the fiercely contested match 40-20 with the score-line only blowing out against the Goannas late in the game.
The day rounded off with the Open ladies match and it was a cracker of a game with the Goannas just holding on 24-22 against a fast finishing Woodbridge outfit. Woodbridge scored out wide in the dying seconds of the clash and if they could kick the goal and draw the match they would seal a semi-final spot.
It was a very tough conversion due to the pressure involved and the fact that the kick was to be taken just in from the sideline and on top of all that there was a strong swirling breeze. The Woodbridge kicker hit the ball well and had the distance but it hooked away to the left on the breeze and the Woodies missed out on the semis.
The Semi-Finals will be held this weekend with Pride Park Orange being the venue on Saturday and on Sunday the action will be at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex in Bathurst.
Woodbridge have two teams involved in the semis and they are the Under 14s who are playing the Goannas on Saturday at 10.40am and the Under 18s who come up against Lachlan on Sunday at 12.50pm.
