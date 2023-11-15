Sharen Hubber takes out bowls title

Sharen Hubber has taken out the Cowra Bowls Ladies Club Singles Championship with a hard fought win over Sandra Davis, playing in her first major final.
I'm sure there will be many more to come.
Well done ladies.
On Tuesday November 7 we held our annual Melbourne Cup Day bowls with a little twist this year.
Forty-seven bowlers and friends enjoyed a few ends of bowls followed by the running of the Cowra Eagles Cup.
Players took to the green on their trusty steeds to contest the Cup with the team of Tom Peadon, Judith Day, Sandra Davis, Jo Bush, Annie Castelli and Cath Howarth taking the honours in a photo finish.
Winners of bowls for the day were Joan Bailey, Trevor Ellis and Jan Shedden.
We had three representatives at Zone 4 Open Presidents Singles in Orange over the weekend.
Congratulations for representing the Eagles Marc Eisenhauer, David Bohanna and Dave McLoughlin, no silverware but job well done.
Men's Handicap Singles are nearing the business end with Tom Peadon waiting for the winner of Michael Baldwin and Steve Treasure after a win over Shane Egan in their semi final.
Business House Bowls has hit the half way mark with the next round on Thursday night.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.