Cowra Guardiansport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sharen Hubber takes out bowls title

By Contributed
November 16 2023 - 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sharen Hubber has taken out the Cowra Bowls Ladies Club Singles Championship with a hard fought win over Sandra Davis, playing in her first major final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.