Guarantee a success in Cowra Carnival of Cups feature

By Andrew Fisher
November 15 2023 - 8:03am
A perfectly rated front running drive from Cameron Hart had bookmakers reeling after the heavily backed Pas Guarantee took out the $60,000 TAB Lachlan Valley Cup at the Cowra Carnival of Cups meeting on Sunday.

