Guarantee a success in Cowra Carnival of Cups feature

A perfectly rated front running drive from Cameron Hart had bookmakers reeling after the heavily backed Pas Guarantee took out the $60,000 TAB Lachlan Valley Cup at the Cowra Carnival of Cups meeting on Sunday.
Speaking to Harness Racing NSW after the win Hart said drawing the three gate behind the mobile barrier was a big factor in the former Victorian pacer's win.
"It really helped, he was super strong today," Hart said.
A last start third at Menangle for new trainer Jarrod Alchin, Pas Guarantee had done its previous racing in Victoria where it was a Echuca Cup winner, giving connections no concerns about the son of Guaranteed handling the tight Cowra circuit.
"We let him roll just to make it hard for the backmarkers and he was really strong up the straight the last time, he could have gone a little further," Hart said.
"He was not fully tested, I let him run up down the back (straight) because I knew the backmarkers would be making their runs into the race and he was still pretty strong on the line. It was a great performance today.
"He'll definitely go through the grades pretty quick," Hart said.
Winning trainer Alchin, who had four starters in the feature event said "he just keeps getting better and better".
"Her did what I thought he would, I couldn't be happier," Alchin said.
"I expected him to go that good, his trackwork has been really good."
And the result was never in doubt over the final 200 metres with Pas Guarantee turning for home with a 20 metre lead set up by a perfectly judged front running driver from Hart.
On the line Pas Guarantee had 22.2 metres to spare, taking out the $32,700 first prize from the Brad Hewitt trained and driven with a further eight metres to Peter Hanson's Mach Da Vinci in third place with Blake Jones in the gig.
Looking ahead Alchin said there were a number of options for the winner with a start at the Young Carnival of Cups meeting a possibility.
"The way we went today we maybe look at Perth, we've got a few decisions to make.
"We'll just wait and see. If he draws good he'll take a bit of beating."
