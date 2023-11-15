Countback needed to determine veterans

In spite of the weather forecast for the region of possible heavy rain and lightning the golfers, with a few exceptions, kept their bookings to play in the Veterans and the Cowra Pro Shop events on Thursday, November 9.
Despite the forecast storms occurring in nearby areas, the weather was kinder than the predictions in Cowra with only light rain falling for a short time.
From the 38 starters in Veterans 9 hole stableford event played over holes one through to nine, John Herrett won the day with 19 points on a count back from Mark Rush also with 19 points.
There were 10 prize winners who are listed in the order of their stableford score for the nine holes played, and the Veterans 18 Hole handicap they played off:
19 John Herrett (22).
19 Mark Rush (15).
18 Ross Skene (28).
18 Wayne Rodwell (15).
17 Graeme Clements (21).
17 Bruce Amos (30).
17 Lester Black (29).
17 Niki Bassonj (2).
16 Colin Neilsen (18).
16 Don Rocavert (28).
These prize winners will have their Veteran 18 hole handicaps reduced by three, other entrants will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, had 32 starters for the event is run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Congratulations go to this week's winner Wayne Rodwell with his 38 stableford points just one point clear of the runner up Mark Edwards.
The prize winners were:
1st Wayne Rodwell 38 (points).
2nd Mark Edwards 37.
3rd Bruce Amos 36.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: John Holmes 35, Graeme Clements 35, Don Rocavert 35, Colin Ridding 35, David Thompson 35, Terry Winwood-Smith 34, Nicky Basson 34.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. David Thomas 282cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. John Holmes 244cm.
