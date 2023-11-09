Cowra senior cricket back as a Twenty20 competition

Senior cricket, in the form of a Twenty20 competition, is set to return in Cowra.
The return follows the successful formation of a Cowra Cricket Association committee earlier this month.
"The whole idea now is to drive a domestic inter-town Twenty20 competition," Association secretary Marc McLeish said.
Hoping to form six teams the new competition will be played on a "social format" with local sponsors.
"The whole idea is that people don't have to get their teams together, they can nominate individually or as groups and we'll drop them into those teams," McLeish said.
"It'll be a generic, easy to do, low maintenance competition with a Twenty20 format that will coincide with Cowra's A Grade team Valleys."
The Valley's club has continued to play cricket in the absence of a Cowra competition over the past two seasons, fielding a side in the Parkes competition.
"The Association considers Valleys as Cowra's A Grade side which will auspice our Grinsted Cup and representative team," McLeish said.
"Our goal and strategy is to rejuvenate cricket in its social formats, but we also need to enhance and look at competitive pathways for junior development and those who want to play in that direction.
"We'll be working closely with juniors and they'll be all in community days across the Twenty20 draw which would include days with the juniors, with ladies and special needs in town."
While admitting there "are still a few boxes to tick" McLeish hopes the competition will be up and running before Christmas but admits the bulk of the competition will be played after Christmas.
Players can nominate to play individually or as group or even as a team of 12 if they have the numbers.
"If you've got 12 blokes, absolutely we can make sure you're in the same team," McLeish said.
"But we're trying to take the pressure of people to get organised.
"We already have two teams that want to play together but for those who can only get five or six it's fine, we can drop you into a team."
Registrations and more details on how to take part will be made available in the coming weeks.
Cost will be a $100 one off spend per player which will get players training shorts and a shirt and cover ball fees for the competition.
A further information night will be held on Monday, November 13 at Club Cowra from 7.30pm.
The new committee consists of president Paul Basham, secretary Marc McLeish, treasurer Jackson Moodie, vice president Peter Joliffe.
