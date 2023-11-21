Men's Table movement is coming to Cowra

The Men's Table is coming to Cowra in January, 2024.
The Men's Table is a national not for profit organisation, giving men the opportunity to meet up in a group of eight to 12 men for a monthly dinner to talk about the highs and lows of life and everything in between.
It aims to provide camaraderie for men in a non-judgemental space where they can talk about life, share experiences, build friendships, and contribute to community.
To find out more, Cowra men are being invited to attend an introductory dinner called an "Entree to Cowra" at 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 30, at Club Cowra.
This will be an opportunity to find out everything you need to know about the Men's Table, meet other men and have a pleasant evening with blokes.
You pay only for your own meal and that cost will be $30.80, but registrations are required as seats are limited.
For more information call 1800636782, email hello@themenstable.org or register through this website; https://events.humanitix.com/cowra-men-s-table-entree-tuesday-30-jan-2024
The Cowra event will be hosted by long time Men's Table member, Eric Balinghasay, and is being supported by the Western NSW Primary Health Network.
Men's Table spokesman, Daryl Doy, said if there is strong demand locally more than one Men's Table can be created.
"If there are vacant spots for Entree to Cowra and men unable to attend in person, we can link them in electronically," he said.
"We typically keep each table membership to between eight to 12 so that everyone has plenty of time to be heard, generally about 10 minutes each, during a dinner meeting.
"One of the important by-products of Men's Tables is the building of confidence of members which often spills out into community with the sharing of ideas and involvement in outside activities." He said.
The Men's Table was founded by Ben Hughes and David Pointon in 2011.
The Men's Table movement has been embraced across the country with more than 200 tables having been formed.
They hold various community events, online and in-person, where men from across Tables come together to share, learn and connect.
"Whilst men's primary experience is of their own Table, being part of our growing community helps men be part of the bigger picture and the positive changes taking place toward healthy men, healthy masculinities, healthy communities." Mr Doy said.
Belonging to a Men's Table aims to contribute to mental, emotional and social wellbeing whilst being a powerful support to individual members travelling their life journeys.
Each Table is distinct and has its own personality, guided by the lessons learned through the experience of existing Men's Tables, and supported by the Kitchen (central office) of The Men's Table, a registered not for profit organisation.
The Men's Table motto is "Men Serving Men."
