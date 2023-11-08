Optus slowly coming back online after three days of outages

Optus services are slowly coming back online after customers across the Central West have been out of service for three days after a malfunctioning air conditioner led to an outage affecting towns including Cowra, Young, Grenfell and Canowindra.
"Our network site in Young is currently facing disruptions due to a malfunctioning air conditioner, leading to excessive heat affecting our transmission equipment. This is also impacting the service of sites in Koorawartha and Cowra, with subsequent coverage disruptions in the neighbouring towns," Nicholas Gibson, Optus Local General Manager, said.
"We are actively engaged in the process of restoring the affected sites, and we anticipate a return to normal service later [on Tuesday.]"
Service returned briefly on Tuesday night, before a national outage left more than 10 million Optus customer without service on Wednesday.
At Cowra hospital, the landlines and switchboards were operational but staff on the Optus network could not be contacted for out of hours emergencies. The local Westpac branch had the opposite problem; landlines were down, leaving customers no choice but to drive into town for banking, or wait until service resumed.
Bellevue Hill had phone reception on Monday and Tuesday, offering an ad-hoc meeting point for residents needing to make a call. With the national outage, even the highest point in town could not provide a signal.
Throughout the disruption, Cowra McDonalds could still offer wifi for those needing to contact family and friends.
Isaac Andrew and his partner, Tahleah, drove 30km from Canowindra, to access the McDonald's internet and check in with family and friends.
"Both myself and my partner got paid today, and we didn't have the ability to transfer any of our funds across to our bank accounts," Andrew said.
Andrew said he was concerned about the security risk of accessing banking apps on unsecured public WIFI but they needed to transfer money to be able to do the grocery shopping.
"I have apps on my phone to help mitigate the issue but it's not as safe as I'd like it to be," he said. "There's no other choice. You have to do what you have to do, especially with a little one."
Optus CEO,Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, told 3AW radio on Wednesday that the service was on a "path to restoration."
"Unfortunately, it was a nationwide outage ... [we are] very, very sorry that this occurred, we know how important it is for all our customers to be connected, and we have been working tirelessly since the outage started to restore services for our customers," she said.
