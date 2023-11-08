Cowra Guardian
Optus slowly coming back online after three days of outages

By Eliza Spencer
Updated November 8 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:18pm
Optus services are slowly coming back online after customers across the Central West have been out of service for three days after a malfunctioning air conditioner led to an outage affecting towns including Cowra, Young, Grenfell and Canowindra.

Local News

