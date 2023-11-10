Lachlan water strategy slammed as 'devoid of any long term vision'

"What we're seeing in this strategy is not very much," Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said in reference to the state government's draft water strategy for the Lachlan Valley.
"This is a document that is supposed to set our region up for the next 20 to 40 years. The big infrastructure project originally identified under this strategy was the raising of the wall at Wyangala delivering an extra 650 gigalitres of water to this region, vitally in times of water security and drought.
"In June the NSW government scrapped the plan to raise the wall.
"With that scrapping it has removed from the Lachlan Regional Water Strategy one of the critical tenets, the main visionary project that would secure water for this area not to mention the flood mitigation benefits for the next 10, 20, 40 years, in fact for generations to come.
"What we're left with is a document that is truly devoid of any long term vision.
"There are no long term infrastructure projects.
With another round of consultation regarding the strategy currently underway and due to end this month Ms Cooke said "there is no end in sight as to what we're going to be left with".
Ms Cooke called on the state government to announce its plans to help prepare the region for drought and flooding.
"I am calling on the NSW government to confirm funding for the Belubula Water Security Project," Ms Cooke said.
The two key elements of the project are the raising of the wall at Lake Rowlands near Carcoar, doubling its capacity, and construction of a pipeline from Carcoar to Lake Rowlands.
"These are critical infrastructure projects which will sure up water security and future proof this region against droughts," Ms Cooke said.
Cowra Council joined the call for the State Government to announce water infrastructure projects as part of the water strategy with mayor Ruth Fagan saying Council is disappointed a pipeline connecting Cowra to Wyangala is listed in the strategy as not being an option.
"We were hoping that would be a priority in the next 12 to 18 months," Cr Fagan said.
"We get our water out of the river but at times, in drought, we have trouble getting water from the river.
"The pipeline is in the (draft) strategy but they say it is not a viable option and won't be looked at further. We hope that will change after we put our submission in.
"People think we have a lot of water but we have trouble accessing it.
"The former government gave us $15 million and we now have a pipeline from the Billimari bores that will help us cope in times of emergency but we are disappointed with the strategy.
"Only two per cent of water from the Lachlan goes to towns. We're disappointed the plan doesn't recognise the economic benefits of the water down the Lachlan.
"We just don't get the economic benefits out of the water," Cr Fagan said.
With consultation on the draft water strategy due to close at the end of November Ms Cooke said the opposition eagerly awaits what that final document will look like.
"All we can say at this time is, with the removal of the raising of the wall at Wyangala, we have taken out of our tool kit the biggest project which will sure up water security for this region but also deliver much needed flood mitigation benefits."
Ms Cooke described the plan to raise the wall at Wyangala "as almost shovel ready".
"When in government the Coalition invested significant time and resources to ensure we got that project to a shovel ready state," she said.
"There were early works completed and no regret works such as the water treatment plant at Wyangala which was all in aid of this bigger and very very important project.
"To see it shelved this close to construction is very disappointing.
"That disappointment has been raised with me by people all up and down the valley."
The Wyangala plan, she said, was pulled "with no reason we can truly understand".
During her visit to Wyangala Ms Cooke was critical of Water Minister Rose Jackson for visiting the central west last week to "re-heat an announcement made by former minister (Melinda) Pavey in August of 2019".
Ms Jackson visited Lake Rowlands and Central Tablelands Water where she inspected the $6.2 million investment in the Cowra to Central Tablelands pipeline project and water upgrades for the region.
The work included a $5.5 million investment in updating the inlet system in Cowra, along with installing a pump station at Woodstock.
When completed, the pipeline will transfer water from Cowra to towns including Canowindra and Grenfell during severe drought, and from Lake Rowlands to Orange.
"Those projects are not only fully funded and have been by the previous government, but are also all but complete thanks to the good work by Central Tablelands County Council and the surrounding councils who have worked collaboratively to make sure those projects were complete.
"There was no new announcement, no new money to help our area with water security," Ms Cooke said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.