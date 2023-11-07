Landcare to hold a biological census

The Cowra region is home to some of the most beautiful Box Gum Grassy Woodland habitat remaining in Australia and at this time of the year the landscape is a real feast for the senses.
The air is sweet with honey nectar from Yellow Box Gum trees and in between the tufts of wallaby grass you'll spot the deep purple hues and warm, vanilla scent of chocolate Lillies.
Later this month Mid Lachlan Landcare will be hosting a biological census morning on a local Box Gum woodland site as part of the Great Southern Bioblitz.
This is a chance to learn more about this fabulous habitat and become a scientist for a day.
The Great Southern Bioblitz started in 2020 and is a citizen science census running from November 24-27th.
It is an opportunity for all southern hemisphere countries to showcase our biodiversity and get to know the flora and fauna that surrounds us a little better.
The census is open to everyone and can be joined by downloading the iNaturalist app onto your phone, creating an account and then uploading the flora and fauna you see during the study period.
Participation can be individual, as a group or both and you may choose to survey your garden or farm, your favourite bush walk or even that quiet little spot down by the river.
Mid Lachlan Landcare's event details are as follows:
Date: Friday 24th November
Time: Meet 8.30 for 9am start - Noon.
Location: 1128 N Logan Rd, Cowra Habitat: Box Gum Woodland with Lachlan River Riparian areas.
RSPV: midlachlanlandcare@gmail.com or call Amanda on 0439 576 903
Bring the whole family plus sun/rain protection, water and enclosed shoes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.