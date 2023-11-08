Woodbridge women's side a semi final chance

Courtesy of a better four and against record Woodbridge sit in fourth place on the Western Women's Rugby League ladder with one game of the regular season remaining.
Despite a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Orange Vipers the Woodies remain definite semi final contenders heading into their final game in Grenfell on Saturday.
Woodbridge will meet Goannas in that match to be played at Lawson Oval from 2pm.
Goannas currently sit one spot ahead of Woodbridge on the points table with three wins and two losses for the season.
Mudgee Dragons could spoil the party for Woodbridge if they can somehow overcome their final round opponents, Orange Vipers, an unlikely outcome given the form of the two teams.
Vipers ran out comfortable 30-4 winners over Woodbridge last Saturday with Vipers star Lilly Baker proving difficult for the Woodbridge defence to handle.
A hat-trick Baker helped Vipers to a dominant 30-4 win. The former NSW Blues 19s representative lead the way along with Kiara Sullivan who crossed for a double.
"We had a great win over them yesterday," Baker told Orange's Central Western Daily.
"We have about five or six of the girls who have come over to Vipers from Woodbridge so there's a bit of a rivalry there."
Woodbridge's four points came from a Katie Fulwood try.
In other grades Woodbridge were defeated 40-0 in the Under 12s, 22-0 in the Under 14s, 34-10 in the under 16s and 24-6 in the under 18s.
