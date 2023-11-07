Sub branch invites residents to gather in remembrance

The Cowra RSL sub-Branch Ceremonial Committee on behalf of the President and Members of the Cowra RSL sub-Branch, welcomes all participants and visitors, to the Remembrance Day Service to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Cowra Cenotaph, Brisbane Street, Cowra.
The Service will commence at 10.57am and all service personnel and participants are asked to assemble and form up in front of the Cenotaph no later than 10:50am.
After the parade has assembled, the service will commence at 11am.
When the sounding of the Last Post concludes a one-minute silence will be observed followed by the ODE of Remembrance.
Following the sounding of Reveille, the president of Cowra RSL sub-branch, Ms Lesley Marshall, will welcome everyone and the wreath laying ceremony will commence.
Veterans are requested to wear full size medals and decorations (miniatures should not be worn).
A light morning tea for RSL members and guests will be held in the sub-Branch rooms after the service.
Any further information can be obtained by contacting the Cowra RSL sub-branch on (02) 6342 3540.
A ceremony will also be held at the Darbys Falls Fire station from 10.45am with morning tea served at the fire station afterwards.
