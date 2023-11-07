Cowra Guardian
Sub branch invites residents to gather in remembrance

November 7 2023 - 4:06pm
The Cowra RSL sub-Branch Ceremonial Committee on behalf of the President and Members of the Cowra RSL sub-Branch, welcomes all participants and visitors, to the Remembrance Day Service to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Cowra Cenotaph, Brisbane Street, Cowra.

