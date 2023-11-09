A flood of activity for Carnival of Cups

Just under 12 months ago the Cowra Showground and sections of the harness racing track were under water.
This Sunday the venue will host a Carnival of Cups program, a far cry from the scene at the course last November when Cowra was hit by its biggest flood in decades.
The carnival starts on Saturday, November 11 before the racing action, with a Sports Lunch 'Trots, Tries and Tales' at Club Cowra and a junior league clinic at Sid Kallas Oval.
Host for the lunch is FOX Sports Australia media personality Yvonne Sampson.
Special guests will be current and former NRL Canberra Raiders and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs legends Jarrod Croker, Jordan Rapana and Josh Reynolds.
'Cup Day' on Sunday at Cowra Showgrounds will see the racing action complimented by Australian music icons The Whitlams, Daryl Braithwaite and Darlinghurst.
Cowra trio Plus One will also be performing.
Tickets are free to Cup day but you need to register for a ticket at https://linktr.ee/hrnsw
If you want to make it a special day you can purchase VIP Marquee ticket at $100 each which will give you access to cocktail food throughout the day along with beverages in a private area with premier seating amongst the music and racing action.
Gates open at 12 noon and close at 3pm.
Feature race on the day is the $60,000 Lachlan Valley Cup which forms part of the 2023-24 Carnival of Cups bonus series.
Harness Racing NSW Head of Media, Brand and Marketing Paul Cochrane said "the moment when Daryl Braithwaite belts out 'The Horses' will be a memorable moment.
"It's really going to galvanise the community," Mr Cochrane said.
"Sporting wise we've had indication some of the better performed horses in the country are going to make the effort to be at Cowra."
These may include Inter Dominion horse Max Delight.
"We're excited to see what that looks like," Mr Cochrane said of the nominations and acceptances for the meeting.
"The one thing we a really keen to champion is where Cowra has been to in the last 12 months.
"Twelve months to the day when Daryl Braithwaite and The Whitlams perform that entire stage, where they will perform, would have been under water.
"This will be a day to let your hair down. It's about bringing new people to the track, giving an opportunity to experience what a good day out at the races can look like.
"We'll have pop up bars, beer tents, wine bars, a VIP marquee with the best seat in the house with food and drink all day.
"It's not all about the racing, there's a Sports Lunch (at Club Cowra) on the Saturday.
"And earlier in the day Sam Williams and Zac Woolford will join Jarrod Croker, Jordan Rapana and Josh Reynolds for a free junior rugby league clinic at Sid Kallas Oval."
Registrations are being taken through Club Cowra.
"It's a big show we're bringing to town, it will be exciting," Mr Cochrane said.
