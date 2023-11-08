Cowra Guardiansport
Mikey McNamara selected in Comets squad to play at the WACA

November 9 2023 - 10:00am
Mikey McNamara keeping in the under 19 championships in Adelaide.
Cowra's Mikey McNamara is currently playing wicketkeeper in the ACT Comets 12 player squad which is this week making a historic return to the Toyota National Second XI competition.

