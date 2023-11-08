Mikey McNamara selected in Comets squad to play at the WACA

Cowra's Mikey McNamara is currently playing wicketkeeper in the ACT Comets 12 player squad which is this week making a historic return to the Toyota National Second XI competition.
The Comets are currently playing the Western Australia Second XI at the WACA Ground.
The game started on Monday and is due to finish today.
After winning the toss ACT elected to bowl first, a decision they are surely now regretting.
The WA side batted throughout Monday and Tuesday before declaring at stumps on Tuesday at 7/608 off 136 overs.
The WA innings was highlighted by two centuries, the first to opener Joel Curtis who finished with 113 after putting on a century opening partnership with Sam Fanning.
But the star of the batting was middle order batter Jayden Goodwin who helped himself to 18 fours and three sixes on his way to an unbeaten 152.
The highlight of the game for McNamara, to date, would have been his stumping of Keaton Critchell, off the bowling of Blake Faunce for 43.
The ACT had the bye in the first two rounds of the competition.
McNamara currently plays for Queanbeyan in the ACT competition.
The match marks the first time since the 2012/2013 season that the ACT has competed as a standalone entity at 2nd XI level.
"We've been really encouraged to see the performances we have already this season, and it's great that we're in this position to recognise ACT Premier Cricket talent while also adding another step in our development pathways," Comets coach Jono Dean said.
As part of Cricket ACT's return to the national competition, the Comets have gained agreement from the other Australian states to select up to three interstate players of ACT origin.
Part of the agreement will see this number decrease in future seasons.
