Million dollar makeover for Cowra's Civic Centre

Cowra Civic Centre is about to undergo a $1.5million upgrade.
Work will include the the replacement of the main auditorium seating with retractable raked seating to improve patron comfort and views of the stage, new flooring and mezzanine level changes.
The new seating will also extend the flat floor space, expanding the flexibility of the centre to host a wider variety of events and performances.
The work has been made possible through the NSW State Government's Creative Capital Funding Program.
Contractors Conseth Pty Ltd and Maxwood Technology, have been appointed to deliver flooring and seating respectively with a third contract expected to be signed with Chernco Engineering for mezzanine level works.
Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Ruth Fagan, expressed her excitement about the works.
"The Cowra Civic Centre has long been a cultural centrepiece for our community, and these renovations will ensure it remains a place of artistic excellence and community connection. This grant is a testament to the commitment of the NSW State Government and the Cowra community to investing in the growth and cultural vitality of our region."
Civic Centre Manager, Jarrad Shiells, added, "This refurbishment is a game-changer for the Cowra Civic Centre. The retractable raked seating and expanded flat floor space will offer unparalleled flexibility, allowing us to host a wide range of events, from Cowra Eisteddfod performances, Cowra M and D, Breakout and Festival of Understanding related events to visiting productions and concerts."
"Conseth Pty Ltd are doing the flooring and at this point we are in the process of formalising the third contractor, Chernco Engineering for the mezzanine level. Chernco is a Cowra based firm and have an outstanding reputation for quality work.
"All components of the project are poised to elevate the Cowra Civic Centre to a higher standard, providing an enriched experience for all patrons.
"The project is set to commence on January 27, 2024, with completion in time for the Cowra Eisteddfod, which starts on May 13, 2024. During this time, the main auditorium will be temporarily closed.
"However, Council aims to continue operating its Theatrette with movie screenings and offer services at the lobby bar and coffee/snack area to ensure that community engagement and enjoyment continue uninterrupted.
"We have plenty planned for 2024 once the centre reopens including the MICF Roadshow returning again, Jimeoin, Intertwined by Lusi Austin, and much more and we can't wait to see you back there when we re-open." Mr Sheills said.
Full details of the works are as follows:
Flooring: This involves the removal of existing flooring, ramps, and platforms, as well as the installation of new concrete flooring, ramps, carpeting, and a revamped floor. This contract has been awarded to Conseth Pty Ltd, a regionally based company.
Installation of Retractable Raked Seating: The contract for this component has been awarded to Maxwood Technology, the sole supplier capable of meeting the grant's specific requirements. This feature will revolutionise the seating arrangement and audience experience.
Mezzanine Level Installation: The mezzanine level, designed as a catwalk, will be added to the back of the auditorium and will house the new location of the sound and lighting desk. Chernco Engineering is expected to be contracted for this work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.