Visiting pro golfers use vets day as a warm up

In ideal weather conditions on Thursday, November 2, 2023 the Cowra Veterans and the Cowra Pro Comp events as a pre cursor of the golf professional competition being hosted by Cowra Golf Club on next days, Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4 alongside our local members.
Many of the visiting pro golfers took the opportunity to play some practice golf on the course on the Thursday, and who commented on the fine quality of the Cowra Golf course and they were intrigued to learn of the flood damage that had occurred to the course just one year ago, that had been repaired.
The Veterans played their nine hole stableford competition from the 1st tee.
From a field of 32, congratulations go Ray Houghton who returned to playing golf after an absence of many weeks to produce the winning score of 19 stableford points, just clear of Col Neilsen and Ross Skene who both finished with 18 points with their order of merit set by a countback of scores.
There were eight prize winners who are listed in the order of their stableford score for the nine holes played and the Veterans 18 Hole handicap they played off:
19 Ray Houghton (39).
18 Col Neilsen (21).
18 Ross Skene (31).
17 Ray Salisbury (14).
17 Ray Kelly (20).
16 Norm Keay (32).
16 Wayne Rodwell (17).
15 Colin Ridding (16).
These prize winners will have their Veteran 18 Hole Handicaps reduced by 3, other entrants will have their handicap increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, had 31 starters, including three visitors from Duntryleague Golf Club of Orange. The event is run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
With an impressive score, Duntryleague Visitor Tom Ferson won the day with 44 stableford points playing off a handicap of 8, meant he played to par.
The runner up in the Veterans Event, Col Neilsen continued his good form to also be the runner up over 18 holes, with his 38 stableford points.
The prize winners were:
1st Tom Ferson 44 (points).
2nd Col Neilsen 38.
3rd Tom Perfect 37.
These prize winners also go into the Pro Comp ball sweep, along with: Donny Sproh 36, Colin Ridding 34, Neil Hayes 33, Michael Miller 32, Ken Harcombe 32, Robert Morgan 31.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored Nicky Basson. Col Neilson - 220cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Bob Morgan - 168cm.
