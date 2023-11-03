Grants program hands out another $25k

Cowra Council has provided nearly $390,000 to community programs since introducing its Cowra Community Grants program.
In the latest round the Council provided $25,566 in funding to 19 Cowra groups.
Cowra mayor Ruth Fagan described the program as "testament to Council's commitment to supporting local organisations and initiatives that contribute to the enrichment of the community".
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the grant recipients and look forward to witnessing the positive impact of their endeavours across the Cowra Shire," Cr Fagan said.
Under the category of Arts and Culture, the following groups have been selected as grant recipients:
In the category of Building and Facility Development grants will be presented to:
Under the category of Sport and Recreation, grants will go to:
Small Capital Equipment recipients include:
"This funding allocation, reflects our commitment to supporting a diverse range of community-driven initiatives," Cr Fagan said.
"We believe that these projects will contribute significantly to the cultural, historical, and recreational fabric of our town."
