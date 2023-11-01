Cowra Guardian
Tragedy strikes as stolen luxury car leads to fatal crash in Bathurst

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
Updated November 2 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:13am
A luxury car stolen from Canberra has been involved in the loss of a young man's life following a single-vehicle crash at Bathurst overnight.

