Tragedy strikes as stolen luxury car leads to fatal crash in Bathurst

A luxury car stolen from Canberra has been involved in the loss of a young man's life following a single-vehicle crash at Bathurst overnight.
About 10pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, emergency services rushed to Lloyds Road after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Officers from Chifley Police District discovered a Jaguar XE, which had reportedly been stolen from the Australian Capital Territory just a day earlier, had lost control and rolled over approximately 20 metres west of Vale Road.
The vehicle ultimately came to a rest in a nearby paddock after ejecting the driver.
The driver, identified as a 25 year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The deceased's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Two passengers, a 20 year-old woman and a 19 year-old man, were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
They were transported to Orange Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
A crime scene was established, and forensic experts examined the area in detail to gather crucial evidence.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is now underway.
A comprehensive report will be prepared for the Coroner to determine the sequence of events leading to the incident.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the theft or the subsequent crash to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.
Witnesses or individuals with pertinent details are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or submit a report online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.
