Cowra charges, juvenile charged during police operation

Police in the state's western region have charged 96 people since the launch of Operation Regional Mongoose.
The ongoing high-visibility operation commenced on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
To date the operation has resulted in 96 people - including 73 juveniles - charged with more than 159 offences, of those 53 were for breach of bail.
Of note in Cowra, officers attached to Chifley Police District commenced an investigation following a report of a break-in at a home on Pridham Street, Cowra, between 4pm on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 and 9.30am on Wednesday October 18, 2023.
Following inquiries, about 8am on Monday, October 23, 2023, police attended a home in Cowra and arrested a 15-year-old boy.
He was taken to Cowra Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal, destroy/damage property in company and destroy property in company use fire.
He was given conditional bail to appear at children's court on Monday, November 27, 2023.
Following further inquiries, about 4.35pm on the same day, police attended a correctional facility in Dubbo and arrested a 14-year-old boy.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal, destroy/damage property in company and destroy property in company use fire.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, October 24, 2023, where he was given conditional bail to appear at a children's on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree APM said police are seeing pleasing results from the operation as they continue to work with the community.
"It has greatly strengthened our stakeholder engagement, focusing on crime prevention and diversionary strategies, which has ultimately enhanced community safety and awareness," said Assistant Commissioner Greentree APM.
"We will continue to work to empower youth to make the right decisions, however, there needs to be a concerted, societal effort to instil a sense of belonging and purpose to enable at-risk young individuals to reach their full potential.
"This could mean encouraging kids into activities such as work, school, community or sport.
Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
