Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

69 year old man died at the site of a unit fire in Young

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
November 1 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
69 year old man died at the site of a unit fire in Young
69 year old man died at the site of a unit fire in Young

A man has died following a unit fire in the state's south yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.