69 year old man died at the site of a unit fire in Young

A man has died following a unit fire in the state's south yesterday.
Just before 11pm yesterday (Tuesday 31 October 2023), emergency services were called to Stoneridge Street, Young, following reports of a unit fire.
The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW; however, the property sustained significant damage.
The resident - a 69-year-old man - died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with CCTV footage or information about the incident to contact Young police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
